Dr. Waltus Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waltus Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Waltus Gill, MD
Dr. Waltus Gill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
-
1
Centra Danville Medical Center414 Park Ave, Danville, VA 24541 Directions (434) 947-3920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
CMG Neurosurgery Center | Langhorne Road Lynchburg Upper Level2138 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
My husband was in severe pain and ended up going to ER three times in an ambulance before God sent us Dr Gill to see the issue...a vertebrae problem and after he operated on him...it’s been wonderful. Highly recommend him!??
About Dr. Waltus Gill, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013168004
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.