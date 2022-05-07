Dr. Abreu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanda Abreu, MD
Overview of Dr. Wanda Abreu, MD
Dr. Wanda Abreu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson, Loma Linda University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Abreu works at
Dr. Abreu's Office Locations
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5198
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abreu listens and is very personal with her clients. She goes beyond to make sure that I am more than a client. That my needs and concerns matter to her. Great follow up visit.
About Dr. Wanda Abreu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780614693
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center|Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abreu works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreu.
