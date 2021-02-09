Overview

Dr. Wanda Blanton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Blanton works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.