Dr. Wanda Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Brady, MD
Overview of Dr. Wanda Brady, MD
Dr. Wanda Brady, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Dimas, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady's Office Locations
-
1
San Dimas Family Care1330 W Covina Blvd Ste 201, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (909) 592-9712
-
2
Optum-Covina Main420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-6411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brady?
Dr. Brady has been my GYN for years. I love her and trust her fully. She takes time and does not rush through appointments while being kind and totally involved with patience and her patient.
About Dr. Wanda Brady, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033186010
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.