Overview

Dr. Wanda Harrison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys



Dr. Harrison works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.