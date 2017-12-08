Overview

Dr. Wanda Iza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owosso, MI. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Iza works at Partners in Family Health Care Plc in Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.