Dr. Wanda Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Villanueva, MD
Overview
Dr. Wanda Villanueva, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Mexico.
Dr. Villanueva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vineland5979 Vineland Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 627-0066Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orlando Family Physicians5840 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 720-7302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villanueva?
Professional, excellent in diagnosis. Great human being, passionate in her work and dedicated. You will receive everything you expect in a consultation and even more. The best.
About Dr. Wanda Villanueva, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 24 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1477673762
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villanueva accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villanueva works at
Dr. Villanueva speaks American Sign Language, Portuguese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.