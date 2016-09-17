Overview of Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD

Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Wilburn works at Inland Empire Extra Care in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.