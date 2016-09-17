Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD
Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Wilburn works at
Dr. Wilburn's Office Locations
Inland Empire Extra Care10841 White Oak Ave Ste 107, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 483-8361
- 2 10722 Arrow Rte, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (760) 946-3806
My Family Medical Group5475 WALNUT AVE, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 591-6446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilburn is a wonderful doctor. She is very caring and definitely takes her time with her patients. She has been my doctor for over 5 years and has always been very attentive and also easy to talk to. I'm very surprised at the negative reviews because they don't describe Dr. Wilburn at all. She goes above and beyond. She has even made personal cell phone calls to me on her own time to be sure I understood the seriousness of my situation and to see if I was ok.
About Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639245806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Wilburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilburn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilburn.
