Overview of Dr. Wandaly Pardo, MD

Dr. Wandaly Pardo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Pardo works at Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA in Orange City, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pardo's Office Locations

    Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA
    2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 901-9076
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mid Florida Cancer Centers - Oviedo
    658 Oviedo Medical Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 901-9076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center

Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Wandaly Pardo, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154525566
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

