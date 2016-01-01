Dr. Wanho Lew, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanho Lew, DDS
Overview
Dr. Wanho Lew, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Biddeford, ME.
Dr. Lew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental125 Shops Way, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (855) 384-3602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
About Dr. Wanho Lew, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1972156727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.