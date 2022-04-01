Dr. Wanjun Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanjun Bae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wanjun Bae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Bae works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Heritage Medical Group27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 310, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5090
-
2
Mimg Endoscopy Center27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5067
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bae is AWESOME!! From the very beginning he listens, cares and never rushed me! The procedure went perfectly and with zero pain or any discomfort. Minus the night before of prep we all have to do. But trust me just eat less 5 days prior and prep is much easier I promise. I did a liquid diet for 5 days instead of 2 days and prep went much better! As for the procedure of the colonoscopy… the anesthesiologist said nite nite and I was out… I had a wonderful deep sleep nap and didn’t feel one single thing. Dr Bae is extremely knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manners which is rare. So happy to have found him! Nurses over there were great too. When it was over and I was awake then Dr Bae came back again to me and talked to me and addressed all my concerns. I also received a very detailed report. Thank you Dr. Bae, I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Wanjun Bae, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457433906
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
