Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD

Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Tang works at Primary Care Group, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Group, PC
    1420 Locust St Ste R1A, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness
Pollen Allergy
Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness
Pollen Allergy

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. Tang is amazing! She is thoughtful, listens to your history, and then is logical in her assessment on how to test and potentially treat. Very intelligent and compassionate. Thank you! Deb
    — Sep 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD
    About Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982645966
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Peking Medical University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang works at Primary Care Group, PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tang’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

