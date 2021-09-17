Overview of Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD

Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Tang works at Primary Care Group, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.