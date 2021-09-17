Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD
Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Primary Care Group, PC1420 Locust St Ste R1A, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tang is amazing! She is thoughtful, listens to your history, and then is logical in her assessment on how to test and potentially treat. Very intelligent and compassionate. Thank you! Deb
About Dr. Wanzhu Tang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982645966
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- Peking Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
