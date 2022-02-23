Overview of Dr. Waqaas Quraishi, MD

Dr. Waqaas Quraishi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Quraishi works at Orthopedic Spine Care Of Long Island in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.