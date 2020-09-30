Overview

Dr. Waqar Cheema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Norwood Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Cheema works at SMG Associates In Internal Medicine Specialty in Norwood, MA with other offices in Wrentham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.