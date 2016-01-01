Dr. Waqar Waheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waqar Waheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waqar Waheed, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Colchester, VT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Waheed works at
Locations
Rehabilitation Therapy790 College Pkwy, Colchester, VT 05446 Directions (802) 847-0000
Neurological Associates Of Vermont, PC110 Porter Dr, Middlebury, VT 05753 Directions (802) 862-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Northwestern Medical Center
- Porter Medical Center
- University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Waqar Waheed, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841232709
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
