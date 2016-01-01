Overview

Dr. Waqar Waheed, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Colchester, VT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Waheed works at Rehabilitation Therapy - Fanny Allen Campus in Colchester, VT with other offices in Middlebury, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.