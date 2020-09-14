Dr. Waqas Ghumman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghumman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waqas Ghumman, MD
Dr. Waqas Ghumman, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 320, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 421-3443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Palm Beach Gardens900 Village Square Xing Ste 230, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 421-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
r Ghumman is the ONLY cardiologist I trust with my life. He’s very attentive to his patients. If I had any other family members or friends that needs a cardiologist I would highly recommend that they see him.
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- Krannert Institute of Cardiology
- Loyola MedicalCenter
- Loyola MedicalCenter
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Dr. Ghumman has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghumman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
