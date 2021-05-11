Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD
Overview of Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD
Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tupelo, MS.
Dr. Gilani works at
Dr. Gilani's Office Locations
Ima-tupelo845 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3008
Southern Care Tupelo408 Council Cir Ste B, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3008
North Mississippi Medical Centers Rehabilitation Institute830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
Dr. Gilani listens well, spends time with us and is very knowledgeable in neurology.
About Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1386039683
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilani accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
