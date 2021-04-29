Overview of Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD

Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Ilyas works at RETINA & VITREOUS CONSULTANTS in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.