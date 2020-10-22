Overview of Dr. Ward Gillett, MD

Dr. Ward Gillett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gillett works at Digestive Health Associates in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.