Dr. Ward Gillett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Digestive Health Associates4100 Park Forest Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 486-5034
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Gillett and the staff were very kind, considerate, and thoughtful care during this formidable malady, prostate cancer. My PSA <0.1
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1053302562
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Gillett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillett has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillett.
