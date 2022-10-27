Overview of Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD

Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University of South Florida and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Katsanis works at Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.