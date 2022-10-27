Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD
Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University of South Florida and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Katsanis works at
Dr. Katsanis' Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 301, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0829
-
2
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - Tobias Gadson Blvd1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 487-0831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - University Blvd9225 University Blvd Ste E1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5701
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katsanis?
Dr Katsanis is THE BEST!!!! He performrd my hysterectomy due to uterine cancer in 2012. 10 years later I am still cancer free. I see Dr. Katsanis once each year.
About Dr. Ward Katsanis, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1659377851
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Cincinnati|University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsanis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katsanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsanis works at
Dr. Katsanis has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.