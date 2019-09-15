Dr. Warner Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warner Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warner Carr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Southern Calif. Inc.27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 244, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2900
-
2
Allergy & Asthma Associates15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 364-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr?
Dr. Carr is such an amazing, caring individual and spends time getting to know you. He is so informed and personable! I have been to countless doctors and he by far is the top of them!
About Dr. Warner Carr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184798001
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.