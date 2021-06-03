See All General Surgeons in Tyler, TX
Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Tyler, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD

Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Abrameit works at Trinity Clinic General Surgery in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrameit's Office Locations

    Christus Trinity Clinic Suite 550
    910 E Houston St Ste 550, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 592-7393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Mindy James daughter of Mrs. Willie Fritsch — Jun 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD
    About Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225013915
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrameit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrameit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrameit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrameit works at Trinity Clinic General Surgery in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abrameit’s profile.

    Dr. Abrameit has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrameit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrameit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrameit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrameit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrameit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

