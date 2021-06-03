Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrameit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Warren Abrameit, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Christus Trinity Clinic Suite 550910 E Houston St Ste 550, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 592-7393
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed 2 separate unrelated surgeries on my mom and I have nothing but the highest praise for him and his amazing surgical abilities. Not all surgeons have both surgical talent AND A+ bedside manor, even with the elderly, my mom being 87 for one, 89 for the second. My mom and I thought the absolute world of him, and again, completely put her at ease and I wouldn’t have trusted anybody else fit the second surgery. I will forever be thankful and hold him in the highest regard.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1225013915
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrameit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrameit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrameit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrameit has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrameit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrameit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrameit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrameit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrameit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.