Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Ayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Warren Ayers, MD
Dr. Warren Ayers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ayers works at
Dr. Ayers' Office Locations
-
1
Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 442-5700
-
2
Maui Memorial Medical Center221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-9056
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After visiting the hospital for a knee injury on Dec. 20, I visited Dr Ayers for follow up care. Due to the findings at my ER visit, I was concerned that I might need surgery for a partial ligament tear. He did a thorough exam and explained that even though there may have been some ligament damage, he felt it should heal on its own with no surgery needed. He did recommend rest and physical therapy for a full recovery. He also felt that based on my physical exam, a MRI was not needed. I appreciated his honesty, expertise, and evaluation of my injury. He also thoroughly explained my follow up care and answered any questions that I may have had. He exceeded my expectations and would highly recommend him for your Orthopedic care.
About Dr. Warren Ayers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1750460804
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.