Dr. Warren Ayers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Ayers, MD

Dr. Warren Ayers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ayers works at Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic in Wailuku, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic
    85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 442-5700
  2. 2
    Maui Memorial Medical Center
    221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 244-9056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2022
    After visiting the hospital for a knee injury on Dec. 20, I visited Dr Ayers for follow up care. Due to the findings at my ER visit, I was concerned that I might need surgery for a partial ligament tear. He did a thorough exam and explained that even though there may have been some ligament damage, he felt it should heal on its own with no surgery needed. He did recommend rest and physical therapy for a full recovery. He also felt that based on my physical exam, a MRI was not needed. I appreciated his honesty, expertise, and evaluation of my injury. He also thoroughly explained my follow up care and answered any questions that I may have had. He exceeded my expectations and would highly recommend him for your Orthopedic care.
    Dr Tim Montgomery — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Ayers, MD
    About Dr. Warren Ayers, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    47 years of experience
    English
    1750460804
    Education & Certifications

    Indiana University / Bloomington
