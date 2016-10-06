Dr. Banach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Banach, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Banach, MD
Dr. Warren Banach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banach's Office Locations
- 1 101 E Brunson St Ste 120, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-0584
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Enterprise
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banach?
First visit yesterday and really liked him. Took time to ask questions and listen to me and my concerns. Staff was very friendly. Clean office. Short waiting time.
About Dr. Warren Banach, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144202284
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banach has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Banach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banach.
