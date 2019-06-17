Dr. Warren Banta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Banta, MD
Dr. Warren Banta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Hematology/Oncology Specialists71777 San Jacinto Dr Ste 101G, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 969-6505
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I am almost an eight year survivor of non-small cell lung cancer and 75 years old at the time. Dr. Banta saved my life and I will be 83 on July 4, 2019. I have been able to see my grandson graduate from Georgetown and on his way to law school. There are many other events that I have enjoyed thanks to his medical care.
- Los Angeles County/USC
- Los Angeles County/USC
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Banta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banta.
