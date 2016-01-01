See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Warren Boling, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Boling, MD

Dr. Warren Boling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Boling works at Frazier Rehab Institute Jewish Hospital (Neurosurgery) in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frazier Rehab Institute Jewish Hospital (Neurosurgery)
    220 Abraham Flexner Way Fl 12, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-3623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Epilepsy
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Warren Boling, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912007790
    Education & Certifications

    • U of Melbourne
    • U Of Ky
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Boling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boling works at Frazier Rehab Institute Jewish Hospital (Neurosurgery) in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Boling’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

