Dr. Warren Brandes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Warren Brandes, DO
Dr. Warren Brandes, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Brandes works at
Dr. Brandes' Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Healthcare Professionals27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 201, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (586) 751-6990
-
2
V Dermatology28080 Grand River Ave Ste 205W, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-8616
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brandes is an excellent doctor and teacher. He will break down your issue with great pics/charts and explanation to make sure you have a full understanding. He has compassion for his patients. Also, he has a beautiful team of people working with him.
About Dr. Warren Brandes, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1285613364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngic Allergy, Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandes works at
Dr. Brandes has seen patients for Otitis Media, Dizziness and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.