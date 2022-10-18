Overview of Dr. Warren Brandes, DO

Dr. Warren Brandes, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Brandes works at ENT Surgical Associates in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Dizziness and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.