Overview of Dr. Warren Buchalter, MD

Dr. Warren Buchalter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Buchalter works at Entaa Care in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD, Columbia, MD and Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.