Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Warren Chin, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Chin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Locations
Warren W. Chin MD254 Canal St Rm 3002, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 431-8808
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician!
About Dr. Warren Chin, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1700988060
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chin has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
