Overview of Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD

Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Fagadau works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.