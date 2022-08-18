See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD

Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Fagadau works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fagadau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fagadau Hawk & Swanson
    6131 Luther Ln Ste 216, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-2020
  2. 2
    Medical City Surgery Center Park Central
    12200 Park Central Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 661-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497752737
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagadau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fagadau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fagadau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fagadau works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fagadau’s profile.

    Dr. Fagadau has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagadau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagadau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagadau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagadau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagadau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

