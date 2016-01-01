Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Fong, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Fong, MD
Dr. Warren Fong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
-
1
Warren H Fong MD Inc361 Hospital Rd Ste 530, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-1610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Warren Fong, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
