Dr. Warren Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Frank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital|University Of Ky Hospital
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 3021720 Nicholasville Road Suite 302, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frank has been my extended family’s gastroenterologist for many years. He has been thorough, accurate and caring in his diagnosis and treatment of all of us.
About Dr. Warren Frank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881656445
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital|University Of Ky Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Frank works at
