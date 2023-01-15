Dr. Warren Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Warren Grossman, MD
Dr. Warren Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of South Broward, P. A.4700 Sheridan St Ste H, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hollywood (East) Office1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500
Orthopaedic Associates of South Broward1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 961-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grossman was absolutely amazing and did a great job with my shoulder pain! Very respectful and explained everything perfectly.
About Dr. Warren Grossman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487649224
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Hosps
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.