Dr. Warren Hammert, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Hammert, MD
Dr. Warren Hammert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hammert works at
Dr. Hammert's Office Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammert and his staff were wonderful. I had surgery to correct for trigger finger. He did a wonderful job managing my expectations by letting me know what he was going to do before he did it. He is very patient and methodical and has a great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Warren Hammert, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University NY
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammert works at
Dr. Hammert has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.