See All Plastic Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Warren Hankins, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Warren Hankins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (86)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Hankins, MD

Dr. Warren Hankins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hankins works at Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
5.0 (127)
View Profile
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
5.0 (76)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile

Dr. Hankins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates
    60 N PECOS RD, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 897-1330
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates
    2150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 948-7595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hankins?

    Jul 09, 2021
    My experience at Hankins and Sohn Plastic Surgery has been absolutely wonderful! From the personable receptionists, to the patient medical assistants, to the professional Dr. Hankins himself, everyone made me feel very cared for. I never waited more than 5 minutes to be called back, comparing sizes was made easy (Suzy was so nice/reassuring!), scheduling surgery was a breeze (Stacy is very kind!), and the post-op appointments were very comfortable (Angela is very knowledgeable/gentle!) I contemplated getting a breast augmentation for 8 years before deciding it was the right time to do so, and in part of this office and staff I feel 100% confident I made the right decision.
    — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Hankins, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Hankins, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hankins to family and friends

    Dr. Hankins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hankins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Hankins, MD.

    About Dr. Warren Hankins, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881648293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Hankins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hankins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hankins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hankins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Hankins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hankins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hankins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hankins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Hankins, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.