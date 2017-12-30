Overview of Dr. Warren Ho, MD

Dr. Warren Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at AKDHC Prescott in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Minot, ND and Cottonwood, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.