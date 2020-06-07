Dr. Warren Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Katz, MD
Dr. Warren Katz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Manhattan Ee-Throat Hosp
Dr. Katz works at
Home Kidney Care LLC6200 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 239-7005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
GET YOUR RHINOPLASTY DONE BY DR. KATZ, he is a magician! Choosing him for my rhinoplasty was hands down the best decision I’ve ever made! I spent months researching doctors and met with several other surgeons but ultimately chose to go with Dr. Katz because he was by far the most relaxed (non-pushy), kind, humble surgeon I met with (not to mention his portfolio of work speaks for itself!). Dr. Katz and his entire team made me feel comfortable, educated and prepared for the surgery and the whole process from start to finish was a breeze. My results were honestly better than I ever expected!! I highly recommend Dr. Katz! Also a special shout out to the nurse on staff, Heather, she was amazing!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851308076
- Manhattan Ee-Throat Hosp
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.