Dr. Warren King, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (18)
Map Pin Small Alameda, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren King, MD

Dr. Warren King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. King works at Oakland Raiders in Alameda, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

    Oakland Raiders
    1220 Harbor Bay Pkwy, Alameda, CA 94502 (510) 864-5000
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real Fl 3, Palo Alto, CA 94301 (650) 321-4121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain

    Dec 27, 2019
    5 years later, and I still think Dr King is fantastic. Dr King reconstructed both of my ACLs. Separate injuries, two years apart. Not only am I back to doing the things I love (basketball 3-4 times a week), but my knees are an afterthought. They feel as strong as they did before my injuries to the point I barely give them any thought. Dr King did a wonderful job with that. Additionally, I personally appreciated the “education” I’d get during each of my visits. I always felt like I knew what was going on with my injury and recovery, what I needed to do to facilitate my recovery, and felt like I came away from my visits smarter than before. In other words, the doctor visits were pretty enjoyable. Obviously hoping to never make a return visit at this point, but if I did, I would 100% return to Dr King.
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

