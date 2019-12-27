Dr. Warren King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren King, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren King, MD
Dr. Warren King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
Oakland Raiders1220 Harbor Bay Pkwy, Alameda, CA 94502 Directions (510) 864-5000
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real Fl 3, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
5 years later, and I still think Dr King is fantastic. Dr King reconstructed both of my ACLs. Separate injuries, two years apart. Not only am I back to doing the things I love (basketball 3-4 times a week), but my knees are an afterthought. They feel as strong as they did before my injuries to the point I barely give them any thought. Dr King did a wonderful job with that. Additionally, I personally appreciated the “education” I’d get during each of my visits. I always felt like I knew what was going on with my injury and recovery, what I needed to do to facilitate my recovery, and felt like I came away from my visits smarter than before. In other words, the doctor visits were pretty enjoyable. Obviously hoping to never make a return visit at this point, but if I did, I would 100% return to Dr King.
About Dr. Warren King, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154485753
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.