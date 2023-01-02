See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Warren Klausner, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Warren Klausner, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Klausner, DO

Dr. Warren Klausner, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Klausner works at Dr Warren Klausner in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Compare with other Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Smythe, DO
Dr. Andrew Smythe, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gael Decleve, DO
Dr. Gael Decleve, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Klausner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Klausner Corp.
    129 JEWELL ST, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 420-1400
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Klausner?

Jan 02, 2023
In 25 words or less: This is by far the best Dr. I have ever met. He genuinely cares, he thinks outside the box, and is truly a really fine human being. I feel very lucky to be under his care.
Stephen H. Wolinsky — Jan 02, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Warren Klausner, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Klausner, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klausner to family and friends

Dr. Klausner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Klausner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Klausner, DO.

About Dr. Warren Klausner, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093931834
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Western University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Warren Klausner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klausner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klausner works at Dr Warren Klausner in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klausner’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klausner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klausner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Warren Klausner, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.