Overview of Dr. Warren Kraus, MD

Dr. Warren Kraus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Kraus works at Ear, Nose & Throat Care, P.C. in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.