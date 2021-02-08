Dr. Warren Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Kraus, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Kraus, MD
Dr. Warren Kraus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Kraus' Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Care, P.C.242 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 704-9696
Warren M. Kraus, M.D.35-37 Progress St Ste B1, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 412-9599
Edison37 Progress St Ste B1, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 412-9599
Westfield134 S Euclid Ave # 101, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 412-9599
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really thoughtful doctor. He spent a lot of time with my and dove in depth with my ear infection. He is a clearly smart guy and loves his job. Way better than the cookie cutter mass produced practices I have to go to. Will be coming back as my main doc.
About Dr. Warren Kraus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Kings County Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
