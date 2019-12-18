Overview

Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.



Dr. Lafferty works at Lafferty Family Care in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.