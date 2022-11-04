Dr. Warren Line Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Line Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Line Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Line Jr, MD
Dr. Warren Line Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Line Jr's Office Locations
Thomas Grosch MD Apc191 S Buena Vista St Ste 320, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 559-9727
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind man and smart.
About Dr. Warren Line Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205918588
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Line Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Line Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Line Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Line Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Line Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Line Jr.
