Dr. Warren Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Lyons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
Goldberg & Pellegrini MD PC2051 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 677-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
My husband thinks Dr. Lyons is a very good Doctor, he has been taking care of him for the past 10 years. He is patient caring, knowledgeable with lots of experience.
About Dr. Warren Lyons, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.