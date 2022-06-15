Dr. Warren Maley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Maley, MD
Dr. Warren Maley, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Maley took his time to explain the process of getting a liver transplant and what to expect before and after surgery. He answered our questions. My wife and I believe we found the surgeon, we can completely trust.
About Dr. Warren Maley, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Maley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Maley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maley.
