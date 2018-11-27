See All Urologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Warren Oberle, MD

Urology
4.6 (73)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Oberle, MD

Dr. Warren Oberle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Oberle works at Georgia Urology in Marietta, GA with other offices in Austell, GA and Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oberle's Office Locations

    Georgia Urology
    790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 720-7246
    Georgia Urology
    1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 201, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 948-7228
    Georgia Urology
    3903 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 200, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 948-7239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 27, 2018
    my expericence with Dr. Oberle has been nothing but uneventful. When seeking treatment for prostrate cancer I was luck enough to have access to Dr. Oberle. After reviewing him online and seeing the reviews my appointment with him set my mind at ease. My wife was worried to death until she had an oppertunity to meet and speak with him. She was still concerned but his skill set with the devince robytic system is absoultly amasing. No compolations on side effects just plain uneventful.
    Austell, GA — Nov 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Warren Oberle, MD

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417967498
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • University of Maryland Medical System
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Abilene Christian University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Oberle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oberle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oberle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oberle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

