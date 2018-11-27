Overview of Dr. Warren Oberle, MD

Dr. Warren Oberle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Oberle works at Georgia Urology in Marietta, GA with other offices in Austell, GA and Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.