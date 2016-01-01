Dr. Warren Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Pitts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Pitts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Pitts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Burke Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitts?
About Dr. Warren Pitts, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033253265
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Med Center South
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts works at
Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.