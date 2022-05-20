Dr. Pleskow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Pleskow, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Pleskow, MD
Dr. Warren Pleskow, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scipps Clin
Dr. Pleskow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pleskow's Office Locations
-
1
WARREN PLESKOW MD, Allergy, Asthma, Immunology and Internal Medicine317 N El Camino Real Ste 506, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-3988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pleskow?
Great allergy/asthma specialist, also does tropical diseases. Moved here from Washington DC, he actually knew my allergist there. Good listener and prescriber, nurse Lorraine excellent as well. I went for a few years until noticeably improved, and would return if anything like allergic rhinitis recurs.
About Dr. Warren Pleskow, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- 1942313036
Education & Certifications
- Scipps Clin
- Erie County Medical Center
- Suny-Buffalo/Meyer Meml Hos
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pleskow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pleskow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pleskow works at
Dr. Pleskow has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pleskow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pleskow speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleskow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleskow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pleskow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pleskow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.