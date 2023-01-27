See All Ophthalmologists in Tarpon Springs, FL
Dr. Warren Scherer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Scherer, MD

Dr. Warren Scherer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Scherer works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scherer's Office Locations

    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2779
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute St. Petersburg
    9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 231-4287
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa
    13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr.Scherer and David his assistant are excellent
    Anonymous — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Warren Scherer, MD

    Ophthalmology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1265519995
    Education & Certifications

    Sisters Charity Hospital|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scherer has seen patients for Blepharitis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

