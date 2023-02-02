See All Plastic Surgeons in Loveland, CO
Dr. Warren Schutte, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (605)
Map Pin Small Loveland, CO
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Schutte, MD

Dr. Warren Schutte, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies and North Colorado Medical Center.

Dr. Schutte works at Front Range Plastic Surgery in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Schutte's Office Locations

    Front Range Plastic Surgery
    1992 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 251-0835
    Front Range Plastic Surgery
    2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 372-2310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McKee Medical Center
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • North Colorado Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Age Spots
Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Age Spots

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 605 ratings
    Patient Ratings (605)
    5 Star
    (517)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I was totally impressed by Dr Schutte. What he said he could do for me with a lower facelift was exactly what he did. I was told to wait 3 months to see the best results. I was impressed after one month and it only got better. Not only is Dr Schutte a skilled surgeon, but his staff was incredibly helpful, supportive and courteous. There are no surprises here. The price was very reasonable and the results are top notch. I highly recommend them!
    Joanne Wilson — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Warren Schutte, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English
    1437370756
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Kansas-Wichita|University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
    University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Schutte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schutte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schutte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schutte works at Front Range Plastic Surgery in Loveland, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schutte’s profile.

    605 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schutte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schutte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

