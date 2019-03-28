Dr. Warren Selman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Warren Selman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3004Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Parma Community General Hospital7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Awesome. Kind talented surgeon. Actually Listens. Wonderful so lucky he was Surgeon for moms emergency
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University
- Neurosurgery
